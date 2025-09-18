The Federal Government is deeply grieved by the tragic fire incident at the Afriland Tower in Lagos, which claimed the lives of some senior officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the United Capital PLC, while leaving scores injured....

This is a most painful and devastating loss, not only to the families and institutions directly affected, but to the nation as a whole. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, colleagues, and friends of the departed, as well as to the FIRS and UCP.

Our thoughts and prayers are also with all those who sustained injuries, and we wish them a full and speedy recovery. The Federal Government is working closely with the Lagos State Government to ensure that such tragic occurrences are thoroughly investigated and that appropriate measures are taken to prevent their recurrence in the future.

May the Almighty comfort the bereaved, heal the wounded, and grant the nation the strength to overcome this painful moment.