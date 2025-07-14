The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a patriot, statesman, and gentleman soldier who served Nigeria with unwavering commitment....

In a statement issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, the government confirmed that Buhari passed away earlier in the day in London, United Kingdom.

“President Buhari was a distinguished statesman, patriot, and a gentleman soldier who served Nigeria with unwavering dedication,” the statement read. “His stewardship as Military Head of State from January 1984 to August 1985 and as democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023 left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.”

The government hailed Buhari’s historic 2015 electoral victory as a milestone in Nigeria’s democratic evolution and praised his enduring values of integrity, discipline, and an uncompromising stance against corruption.

“President Buhari championed policies aimed at fostering national unity, expanding social investment, improving infrastructure, and addressing security challenges,” the Minister noted.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered that national flags be flown at half-mast across the country from July 13 to July 20 as a mark of honour for the late leader. The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, have been dispatched to London to accompany the former president’s remains back to Nigeria for burial.

The Federal Government extended its condolences to the Buhari family—particularly his wife, Hajiya Aisha Buhari—and to the government and people of Katsina State, as well as all Nigerians mourning the former leader.

The statement concluded with a call to honour Buhari’s memory by upholding his values of discipline, integrity, and selfless service. “May his soul rest in peace, and may Almighty Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus,” it added.