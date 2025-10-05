The Federal Government has commenced a nationwide Sensitisation Programme Against Irregular Migration to educate Nigerian youth on the dangers of illegal migration and promote sustainable opportunities within the country. This was disclosed in a statement signed by Omolara Esan, the Director of Info...

The Federal Government has commenced a nationwide Sensitisation Programme Against Irregular Migration to educate Nigerian youth on the dangers of illegal migration and promote sustainable opportunities within the country.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Omolara Esan, the Director of Information & Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, made available to TVC on Sunday.

The Southern Zone edition of the programme took place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, from 3rd to 4th of October, 2025, convening key stakeholders from government institutions, security agencies, and civil society to address the growing migration challenge affecting Nigerian youth.

Speaking on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, the Head of Migration and Climate Action Department, Ms Grace Leleh, described irregular migration as a worsening crisis driven by unemployment, insecurity, economic hardship, and misinformation about life abroad.

She noted that thousands of young Nigerians continue to fall victim to human trafficking, forced labour, organ harvesting, and modern slavery while attempting dangerous journeys through routes such as the Mediterranean.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to reversing this trend through strategic empowerment programmes aligned with the National Youth Policy (2019). These include:

Vocational and skill development training to promote self-reliance

Waste-to-Wealth initiatives for youth economic empowerment

Work experience programmes to bridge the education–employment gap

The ₦110 billion National Youth Investment Fund supports young entrepreneurs

Agricultural innovation and start-up grants

Establishment of Youth Development Centres and Youth Villages across all 774 LGAs

Implementation of a 30% youth inclusion policy in governance

Nationwide programmes on digital literacy, health, entertainment, climate action, and data protection

“These interventions are designed not only to deter irregular migration but to provide viable, home-grown opportunities for young Nigerians to succeed within their own country,” the Minister stated.

In his goodwill message, the Ogun State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olanrewaju Ogunyinka, emphasised the urgency of tackling irregular migration, noting the severe human and developmental losses associated with it.

Irregular migration endangers lives, drains human capital, and undermines national development. We must collectively protect our youth from these risks,” he said.

Representing the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mrs Jimoh Abosede warned that young people, particularly students and job seekers, are the most vulnerable to traffickers who exploit them with false promises of prosperity abroad.

“We urge all young Nigerians to verify travel offers and avoid secret arrangements that could endanger their lives,” she advised.

Also speaking, CSI Olajide Osifeso, representing the Ogun State Controller of Immigration, acknowledged that while the desire for a better life is legitimate, resorting to unsafe migration routes is dangerous.

“Seeking a better life is not a crime,” he said, “but doing so through illegal means is a perilous gamble that often ends in tragedy.”

The sensitisation campaign continues nationwide, reinforcing the Federal Government’s resolve to empower young Nigerians and safeguard them from the dangers of irregular migration.