The Federal Government has formally launched the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme, LEEP.

The programme seeks to create 2.5 million jobs for Nigerians in the next two years.

Organised labour, represented by the President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, lends support to the scheme: but calls for inclusion of skilled and unskilled workers.

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma and the NLC President, Joe Ajaero believe job creation will address shades of security challenges facing the country.