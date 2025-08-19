The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the release of admissions into Federal Unity Colleges nationwide, following the full automation of the process to enhance transparency, efficiency, and proper capacity management in secondary school placements....

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the release of admissions into Federal Unity Colleges nationwide, following the full automation of the process to enhance transparency, efficiency, and proper capacity management in secondary school placements.

The reform, spearheaded by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, ensures that admissions are conducted strictly within the approved capacity of each college, thereby eliminating the longstanding issue of overstretched facilities.

“This reform guarantees fairness, operational efficiency, and sustained quality in our Federal Unity Colleges,”

– Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education

The current exercise covers 80 conventional Federal Unity Colleges (JSS1 intake), while admissions into the remaining 42 Federal Technical Colleges under the TVET programme will be released subsequently.

Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadri, described the initiative as a game-changer:

“The new system ensures that admissions are strictly aligned with school capacity, creating a better learning environment for students.”

The automation is expected to streamline admissions, strengthen accountability, and sustain high educational standards across Federal Unity Colleges.

Parents, guardians, and students can access the admission results via the Ministry’s official website: www.education.gov.ng.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to providing quality education in a safe and conducive environment for every Nigerian child.