Nigeria has recapitalised the Bank of Agriculture with ₦1.5 trillion and committed over ₦200 billion to agricultural interventions as part of renewed efforts to boost food security and empower farmers nationwide.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, announced the move during a high-level engagement with Gambian agricultural officials in Abuja.

As part of the interventions, the Federal Government has distributed 2.15 million bags of fertiliser and developed a national farmer registry targeting over 42 million households. Kyari also reiterated Nigeria’s focus on mechanisation, youth engagement, and regional cooperation through ECOWAS.

The Gambia lauded Nigeria’s rice production strategy and requested technical support to adapt the model. In response, Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said Nigeria’s agricultural reforms could serve as a blueprint for Africa in achieving food sovereignty.

The initiatives are part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which the ministers credited with driving the country’s ongoing transformation across critical sectors.