The Federal Government has officially established an Inter-Ministerial Planning Committee to plan the 2025 Youth Entrepreneurial and Innovation Alliance (YEIA) Boot Camp in accordance with its Renewed Hope Agenda.

The program, which aims to encourage youth innovation and entrepreneurship, is a joint venture with the Bangladesh Business and Technology Forum.

Comrade Ayodele Olawande, Minister of Youth Development, characterized the Boot Camp as a dynamic platform aimed at promoting international collaboration between young people from Bangladesh and Nigeria, encouraging innovation, and developing entrepreneurial skills during the opening event in Abuja.

He noted that the program supports key priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda—strengthening bilateral relations, encouraging investment in technology, and enhancing youth skills through training, industry immersion, and cultural exchange.

“The Boot Camp is set to drive engagement between key public and private sector players, attract investments, and provide Nigerian youth with global exposure and practical skills,” Olawande said.

The Minister tasked the committee, made up of representatives from various ministries and sectors, with ensuring inclusive and impactful participation by Nigeria. He encouraged them to carry out their duties with dedication and innovation, in accordance with their Terms of Reference.

In his welcome address, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya—represented by Acting Director of Enterprise Development and Promotion, Mr. Mike Ugwuogu—said the Boot Camp would unite young changemakers, innovators, and startup founders from around the world.

He emphasized that the 2025 edition, taking place in Bangladesh, offers Nigerian youth a valuable platform to showcase their potential, network internationally, and tap into global innovation ecosystems.

Also speaking, Mr. Bob Achanya, President of the Nigeria-Bangladesh Business and Technology Forum, described the initiative as a bridge connecting young people, the private sector, and government. He highlighted its goal of empowering over 10 million youths through mentorship, training, and entrepreneurial support to drive sustainable development.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting young Nigerians and promoting their emergence as global leaders in innovation and enterprise.