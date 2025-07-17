Malnutrition remains a major health challenge in Nigeria; particularly impacting Children under the age of five. United Nations International Children’s Education Fund, UNICEF, reports that an estimated two million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition with barely 20 per cent receivin...

Malnutrition remains a major health challenge in Nigeria; particularly impacting Children under the age of five.

United Nations International Children’s Education Fund, UNICEF, reports that an estimated two million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition with barely 20 per cent receiving treatment.

This explains why the nation ranks first on the malnutrition table in Africa and second globally.

In response, the government at the centre declared a state of emergency and has now moved to address the challenge.

It launched the Nutrition 774 Initiative in February as a flagship programme to improve food security, health, education and nutrition in the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima says development is most meaningful when driven at the grassroots.

He was represented at a strategic meeting with local governments on the Nutrition 774 Initiative of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The initiative seeks to enhance collaboration among the three tiers of government for effective outcomes.

This strategic meeting brings representatives of the local governments across all 774 council areas to the table for their buy-in into the Initiative.

Government says it is determined to reverse the grim figure of 45 per cent of children who die due to malnutrition

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, supports the Initiative but insists issues of women inclusion, insecurity must be addressed

The initiative aligns with the renewed hope agenda of the present administration by investing in human capital

N774 focuses on key five sectors including health, food systems, education, social protection and water sanitation and hygiene.