The Federal government has handed the noth east development commission projects to the Yobe state government.

That’s according to the minister of State for regional development, Uba Maigari, who also shares other Federal government’s plans for the development of the region.

The Minister had arrived Damaturu alongside Federal lawmakers and NEDC officials.

The mission of the minister is to inaugurates seven projects put in place by the Northeast development commission.

First, the minister visited the Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who was represented by the Secretary to the state Government.

In his response, the Secretary to the State Government made a heartfelt appeal, urging the NEDC to focus on reconstructing key roads that have been plagued by insecurity.

Afterwards, the inspection and commissioning of the projects started.

The Minister, along with national lawmakers, toured various project sites, including the Yobe State University ICT center, a new lecture theatre, and a Hall at GGSS, and Arikimi primary school in Potiskum, among others.

There are other ongoing NEDC projects that are yet to be completed in the Yobe state.

No doubts, these completed projects are testament to the commitment of the Northeast Development Commission, to bringing lasting development to the people of Yobe state and the Northeast by extension.