Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has praised celebrity chef Hilda Baci for her bold attempt to set a new Guinness World Record by cooking the world’s largest pot of jollof rice.

Delivering the Minister’s goodwill message at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, on Friday, the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, described Baci’s effort as “another testament to Nigeria’s global excellence.”

According to the Minister, Hilda Baci’s determination to push boundaries showcases the resilience and creativity that define Nigeria. “The Federal Government of Nigeria lauds Hilda Baci’s extraordinary effort in putting Nigeria once again on the global map. Her dedication to excellence and her unrelenting pursuit of greatness exemplify the Nigerian spirit that the world has come to appreciate,” Idris said.

He urged the thousands of young Nigerians present to see Baci’s effort as proof that “success comes through legitimate hard work, perseverance, and commitment to one’s craft.”

Idris further announced that the Federal Government remains committed to supporting not only Hilda’s Guinness World Record attempt but also other initiatives that project Nigeria positively on the global stage. “We recognize and celebrate Nigerians like Hilda Baci, who serve as ambassadors of our nation’s capabilities, talents, culture, and food,” he added.

The Minister praised Baci’s professionalism, meticulous preparation, and high hygiene standards, noting that these qualities reflect the values of Nigerian excellence.

He recalled her previous record-breaking 93-hour cooking marathon, saying her consistency shows that Nigerians can compete and excel at the highest global standards.

Looking ahead, Idris expressed confidence that Hilda’s jollof challenge would inspire a new generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs and creatives. “We encourage more young Nigerians to channel their creativity and talents into ventures that will not only benefit them personally but also contribute to national development and global recognition,” he said.

Concluding, the Minister reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s support for Baci’s journey: “On behalf of the President and the entire Federal Government, I wish Hilda Baci success in this noble endeavour. Her success is Nigeria’s success, and we stand firmly behind her as she writes another glorious chapter in Nigeria’s book of achievements.”