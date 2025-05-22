The federal government of Nigeria has filed criminal charges against the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged allegations she made on a national television alleging a plot to assassinate her.

she accused the President of the senate Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello of plotting to assassinate her.

In the charge sheet, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is the sole defendant.

The federal government accused the Senator of, “making imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person,” citing Section 391 of the Penal Code Law, Cap 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990.

The offence is punishable under Section 392 of the same law.

FG accused the Senator to have, in the TV interview made imputation concerning Senator Akpabio, saying that, “It was part of the meeting, the discussions that Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello that night to eliminate me.

In count two, Senator Natasha was accused of, “Making an imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person, contrary to Section 391 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990, and punishable under Section 392 of the same Law.

“That you, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on or about the 3rd day of April 2025, during the same Politics Today programme on Channels Television in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, made the following imputation concerning Yahaya Adoza Bello, former Governor of Kogi State.

“It was part of the meeting, the discussions that Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello that nigh to eliminate me. When he met with him, he then emphasized that I should be killed but I should be killed in Kogi.

“You knew or had reason to believe that such imputations would harm the reputation of Yahaya Adoza Bello, former Governor of Kogi State”, the charge added.

She was also accused to have, on or about March 27, 2025, during a two-way telephone conversation with one Sandra C. Duru in Abuja, made the following imputation concerning Senator Akpabio to wit:

“That girl that was killed, what’s her name, umm Imoren Iniubong, her organs were actually used for the wife, because the wife was really ill… when they killed the girl, and her organs were used for the wife.

“You knew or had reason to believe that such imputation would harm the reputation of Senator Godswill Akpabio”, the federal government alleged in the charge filed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mohammed Abubakar.

No date has been fixed for her arraignment in the court.