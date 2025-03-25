Nigeria has established a 2,400-strong Special Operations Force (SOF) to tackle terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes.

The first 800 troops are undergoing intensive training at Camp Kabala, Kaduna, with advanced instruction in counterterrorism, hostage rescue, and intelligence operations.

Defence Minister Abubakar Badaru stated the force would enhance Nigeria’s response to insurgency, kidnapping, and oil theft—persistent threats across the Northeast, Northwest, and Southsouth. President Bola Tinubu has pledged modern weapons, surveillance tech, and intelligence tools to boost effectiveness.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, called the training “a critical step in modernising Nigeria’s security forces” to meet evolving asymmetric threats. Kaduna Governor Uba Sani praised the initiative as “a decisive move to safeguard national sovereignty.”

The SOF will operate alongside police and military units to restore stability in high-risk zones.