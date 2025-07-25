The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed a misleading report by The Punch alleging a new minimum age of 12 for JSS1 admission. ...

The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed a misleading report by The Punch alleging a new minimum age of 12 for JSS1 admission. The Ministry clarifies that the official minimum age remains 10 years, and no changes have been made.

Similarly, the minimum age for university admission in Nigeria remains 16 years, as consistently upheld by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa. This policy ensures students are emotionally and mentally prepared for higher education.

The Ministry advises the public and media to verify information through official sources and reaffirms its commitment to implementing educational policies that support student development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.