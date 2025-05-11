The Federal Government has justified its imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing a total collapse of governance, attacks on critical oil infrastructure, and political violence as necessitating President Tinubu’s intervention.

According to the Federal Government,Governor Sim Fubara allegedly demolished the State Assembly complex, leaving only 4 of 32 lawmakers (loyal to him) to operate from his office.

Rivers State had no appropriation bill for 2025, paralyzing State finances.

The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that “there is no government in Rivers State” due to the legislature’s collapse.

The FG added in its response that Oil pipelines were vandalized; militants issued threats unchecked by the governor neither did he make any denouncement nor take action by Fubara against armed groups.

President Tinubu and other leaders attempted reconciliation, but warring factions (Fubara vs. 27 lawmakers) refused compromise.

FG insists that the President acted within Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution to halt “drift to greater violence.”

National Assembly’s role is limited to approving/disapproving the emergency—not blocking it.

PDP Governors’ Lawsuit (11 States) of Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba, Zamfara had challenge the emergency rule as unconstitutional.

The issues before the court are Can the President suspend elected governors/deputies and appoint a sole administrator?, Can he dissolve a State Assembly under emergency powers?,

Does this violate federalism under Sections 1(2), 4(6), and 5(2) of the Constitution?

The National Assembly’s Response to the suit is for the Supreme Court to dismisses the suit as “frivolous”, asking for ₦1 billion costs against the plaintiffs.

The National Assembly also asserts the court lacks jurisdiction and the case is hypothetical.

The Supreme Court’s expected ruling will set a precedent for federal intervention in state crises.