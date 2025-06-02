The Federal Government has declared Friday 6th, and Monday 9th June, 2025 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion.

He called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

The Minister assured Nigerians, that the people-oriented reforms and initiatives carried out, in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s Administration, is to restore Nigeria on the path of progress.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul- Adha celebration, the Minister urged all Nigerians to join hands with the present administration in its efforts to restore the glory of Nigeria as a great nation.