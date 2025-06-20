The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has commended Nigeria’s Service Chiefs for what he described as two years of strategic recalibration that has led to significant gains in the nation’s security.

Speaking at a high-level engagement with media executives and stakeholders at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s gratitude to the military leadership for their dedication and patriotism.

“Let me begin by conveying the commendation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to our Service Chiefs for their unshakable commitment, discipline, and patriotism in the discharge of their duties,” Idris said, describing the military’s efforts as often going “above and beyond the call of duty.”

Idris highlighted improvements in national security, stating that Nigerians can now travel more safely, with highways notably more secure than in previous years.

He praised the military’s operations across the country, noting the degradation of Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North-East, the dismantling of bandit enclaves in the North-West and North-Central, improved naval patrols reducing oil theft, and airstrikes that have weakened the mobility of criminal groups.

“The scorecard is not only impressive, it is reassuring,” he said.

The Minister also urged the media to play a constructive role by amplifying the military’s achievements and promoting responsible journalism.

“The media is expected to report not only what has gone wrong, but what is being done right… That is the true calling of responsible journalism,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces with modern equipment, stronger intelligence, inter-agency collaboration, and improved welfare.

“You have restored hope, saved lives, defended our sovereignty, and reminded us of what it means to serve,” Idris told the Service Chiefs.

Also present at the event were the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (represented by Maj Gen AT Jibrin, rtd), Chief of Defence Staff Gen Christopher Musa, and top media and communication leaders including heads of NAN, FRCN, VON, and NIPR.