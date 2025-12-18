The Federal Government of Nigeria has commended the resilience and patriotism of the Nigerians in the United States of America for their commitment to the growth and development of the country....

Speaking at a joint virtual meeting organised by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Nigeria Centre Washington ,

‎the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, urged the Diaspora Community to consistently draw attention to national issues, especially in very recent developments in the country.

‎The Chief of Staff , speaking at the webinar, noted that the country is undeniably experiencing serious violence in some parts of the country but what is needed now is not discordant tunes rather concerted focused-driven efforts to stem the tide.

‎Gbajabiamila emphasised that cooperation, not blame, will be key to resolving the crisis.

He recalled how Americans resolved the post 9/11 crisis, urging Nigerians to unite against insurgency, regardless of ethnic or religious differences.

‎Speaking in the same vein, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, noted that claims of “genocide” were misleading, stressing that the challenges were rooted in regional conflicts.

‎He added that ‘misdiagnosing’ the issue would inevitably lead to ineffective solutions.

‎Tuggar highlighted contributing factors, such as the collapse of Libya under Gaddafi, the failure of the EU–Sahel strategy, and past restrictions on the sale of arms to Nigeria.

He stressed that Tinubu’s administration is committed to actualise the 4D Agenda of: Democracy, Development, Demography and Diaspora.

‎Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, and facilitator of the virtual conference, said this cooperation was essential, as conversations always breed further comprehension.

‎Dabiri-Erewa, while appreciating the participants, concluded that all discussions and recommendations will be compiled and a communiqué will be submitted to the President through the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

‎Mr. Gbenga Ogunjimi, from the Nigerian Centre, Washington, who moderated the event, stressed that the Nigerian Diaspora represents the nation’s global communities, and therefore Diplomacy must go beyond government-to-government interface.

He emphasised the key role Nigerians in the US could play particularly in recent developments between both countries.

‎Representatives of key Diaspora Groups urged stronger collaboration between the global Nigerian community and the government to join hands in finding lasting solutions to whatever challenges being faced by Nigeria.

They pledged their commitment to support anytime they are called upon.

‎Stakeholders at the meeting called for the continuity of the forum, urging clear identification of the issues at hand, and recommending strategic, Nigeria-focused lobbying mechanisms.

About 15 Diaspora groups, represented by their leadership, across the US participated at the forum.