The Federal Government has officially cancelled the traditional military parade earlier scheduled to mark Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Day on Thursday, 12 June 2025.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Democracy Day celebration, this year’s commemoration will adopt a new format, featuring a national broadcast by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at 7:00 a.m.

Rather than the ceremonial parade, President Tinubu is expected to attend a special joint session of the National Assembly at 12 noon.

The session will centre on critical reflections on Nigeria’s democratic journey, the state of the nation, and calls for unity and sustained reforms.

The day’s activities will culminate in a Democracy Day public lecture scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja. Themed “Consolidating on the Gains of Nigeria’s Democracy: Necessity of Enduring Reforms”, the event will bring together political leaders, government officials, civil society actors, and other key stakeholders.

The Federal Government called on Nigerians to participate by tuning in to the national broadcast and engaging in the broader democratic discourse, stressing the need to strengthen institutions and consolidate democratic gains for national development.