The Federal Government has described Niger State’s 50th anniversary as a defining moment to strengthen unity and pursue inclusive growth and sustainable development.

In a statement to mark the golden jubilee on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the anniversary was an opportunity to reflect on the state’s journey and recommit to a future of responsible governance and economic transformation.

Idris noted that Niger State was created in 1976 alongside Imo, Benue, Ogun, Ondo and Osun states, and has since played a strategic role in Nigeria’s development as the country’s largest state by landmass.

He said the state, known as The Power State, hosts critical hydroelectric assets, including the Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro dams, which contribute significantly to national electricity supply, agricultural productivity and livelihoods.

The minister said the political delineation of the state into Niger East, Niger North and Niger South underscores the need for unity, coherent policies and effective leadership to unlock its economic potential.

According to him, Niger State continues to benefit from the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is focused on economic revitalisation, infrastructure renewal and institutional reform.

Idris urged residents to support Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago in driving growth and development, while also paying tribute to the founding fathers who laid the foundations of democracy and stability in the state.