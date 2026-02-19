The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, has intensified efforts to promote youth empowerment and sustainable innovation with the deployment of upgraded solar-powered electric tricycles.

The tricycles were produced through a strategic collaboration between House of Destiny and the National Commercial Tricycles and Motorcycles Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (NATOMORAS).

Receiving the partners in her office in Abuja, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Maryam Ismaila Keshinro, commended the initiative, noting that it would help ease hardship among vulnerable youths nationwide.

Keshinro described the partnership between the ministry, House of Destiny and NATOMORAS as mutually reinforcing in advancing youth empowerment, stressing that structured engagement through entrepreneurship, skills acquisition and sustainable business opportunities remains critical to national development.

She added that empowering young Nigerians is a necessity and aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to her, the solar-powered tricycles represent more than transportation, serving instead as tools for employment, dignity and self-reliance, while also supporting Nigeria’s transition to a green economy through renewable energy innovation.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of House of Destiny, Israel Olajumoke, described the programme as evidence that strategic partnerships can generate jobs, stimulate innovation and provide sustainable income for young Nigerians.

He noted that the initiative encourages creativity, resilience and increased participation of women in sectors traditionally dominated by men.

Also speaking, President of NATOMORAS, Usman Buba Gwoza represented by the association’s Secretary, Madonna Corosi said 20 solar-powered tricycles were recently distributed in Yobe State, bringing the total number deployed across several states to 74 units.

She explained that the initiative is designed to expand youth entrepreneurship, promote renewable energy adoption and widen access to economic opportunities across the country.