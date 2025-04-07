The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has assured residents of Bokkos Local Government Area and other affected communities in Plateau State that the Federal Government is taking concrete steps to address recent security breaches in the region.

Mallam Ribadu made this known on Sunday, 6 April 2025, during an operational visit to the Headquarters of Operation SAFE HAVEN in Jos.

The NSA stated that his visit followed a directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure the restoration of peace and normalcy in areas recently attacked by militias.

While commending security agencies for their swift and coordinated response, Ribadu praised their efforts in containing the crisis and preventing further escalation.

He urged residents of Plateau State to embrace peace and foster unity, emphasising the importance of communal harmony in building a secure and prosperous society.

The NSA also appealed to members of the press to exercise due diligence and uphold accuracy when reporting sensitive security matters, stressing the media’s role in promoting peace and national cohesion.

Mallam Ribadu further assured the people that all suspects arrested in connection with the recent attacks would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to sustaining ongoing security improvements and achieving greater operational successes nationwide.

During the visit, the NSA was briefed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdulsalam Folusho Oyinlola, on the prevailing security situation and ongoing operations within the Joint Operations Area.