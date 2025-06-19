Security was heightened around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama on as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan appeared for arraignment on a three-count charge of alleged imputation intended to cause harm to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The senator arrived at the court premises accompanied by her husband, ahead of the proceedings. The charge, filed by federal authorities, accuses Akpoti-Uduaghan of making statements or allegations perceived to be injurious to the reputation and office of the Senate President.

Court officials, journalists, and members of the public were met with a strong security presence, including armed personnel and restricted access around the court premises, in anticipation of the high-profile hearing.

Although details of the charges were not immediately made public, sources familiar with the case say they relate to comments allegedly made by the senator which the prosecution claims were intended to cause harm or disaffection toward the Senate President.

The case has drawn significant public interest given Akpoti-Uduaghan’s vocal stance on governance and her rising political profile.

Further developments are expected following her formal arraignment.