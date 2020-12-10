A female news anchor identified as Malalai Maiwand, along with her driver were shot by unidentified gunmen on Thursday in Afghanistan.

Spokesman for the provincial governor Attaullah Khogyani said she was on her way to office when the incident happened.

The journalist worked with a private television channel in the eastern city of Jalalabad until the time of her death.

Malalai Maiwand’s murder comes just two weeks after Radio Liberty reporter Aliyas Dayee was killed in a car bomb attack in Lashkar Gah.

Despite peace talks between the government and the Taliban, targeted and hate killings of prominent figures, including journalists, clerics, politicians and rights activists, have become a common scenario in Nangarhar province.

Meanwhile, Afghan forces are grappling with an increase in violence in the country, most of which are attributed to the extremist group, Taliban, as they attempt to gain leverage in peace talks in Qatar, which opened in September.

No group has so far claimed responsibility of these murders but investigations are underway.