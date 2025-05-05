Federal and State lawmakers from Jigawa State have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi for a second term.

The announcement came during a community meeting in Guri, where plans to strengthen local security were also revealed.

A group of lawmakers from Jigawa State has voiced support for the re-election of President Tinubu and Governor Namadi in 2027, citing what they describe as “strategic leadership” and ongoing development efforts in the state.

The endorsement was led by Senator Ahmed Abdulhamid Malam Madori, who represents Jigawa North East.

He spoke at a citizens’ engagement forum held in Guri Local Government Area.

Senator Madori also announced a new federal government plan to establish an anti-riot police unit and build 20 blocks of police barracks in the area.

The move is aimed at improving security and preventing the return of communal clashes between farmers and herders that previously disrupted life in the region.