The Federal High Court has announced that its annual judges’ conference and the 2025/2026 new legal year celebration will take place from 15 to 18 December....

The Federal High Court has announced that its annual judges’ conference and the 2025/2026 new legal year celebration will take place from 15 to 18 December.

The information was contained in a circular issued by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

According to a statement by the court’s spokesperson, Dr Catherine Oby Christopher, the event will be held at the court’s headquarters in Abuja.

Dr Christopher said the annual conference serves as a key forum for reflection, evaluation, and strategic planning aimed at improving the administration of justice and enhancing judicial efficiency.

She added that the occasion would also mark the ceremonial opening of the new legal year, noting that details regarding the court’s vacation period would be announced in due course.

“The Honourable Chief Judge extends his warm regards to all judges and wishes them a successful conference and a productive new legal year ahead,” the statement added.