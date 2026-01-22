The Federal Government disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Finance has disbursed ₦152 billion to contractors of verified contracts. According to a circular from the FMF on Thursday, the Federal Government said the disbursement went through established verification procedures designed to sa...

According to a circular from the FMF on Thursday, the Federal Government said the disbursement went through established verification procedures designed to safeguard public funds and maintain accountability in government spending.

The statement reads, “This is to confirm that FMF has paid N152B to contractors for verified contracts. The process of payment for contracts goes through various verification processes in line with extant laws and regulations, to protect taxpayers’ money and ensure accountability and transparency.

“While the Ministry acknowledges the financial strain the delay in payment has caused contractors, we also plead for continuous dialogue and engagement for effective resolution of all conflicts.”

The statement added, “FMF assures all contractors of our continuous support and openness to constructive dialogue and urge all contractors to respect the process and the personnel of the FMF, who have had to endure different levels of intimidation and harassment.

“We will continue to process all payment requests in line with due process in a timely and consistent manner.”