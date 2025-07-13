The Federal Executive Council has been summoned to an emergency session slated to hold on Tuesday July 15th 2025 in Abuja in honour of former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who died in London on Sunday afternoon....

The emergency session which was announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the statement confirming the death of the former President i sto hnour him and remember his legacies as member and later leader of the FEC.

The Federal Government also announced that flags will be flown at half mast for the period to mourn him.

The remains of the former President which is currently in London will be repatriated by a Federal Government delegation led by Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

He is expected to be buried in his hometown of Daura once his remains returns to Nigeria with the delegation led by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday.

Former President Buhari is the seconmd indigene of Katsina to have been either Head of State or President after the late Umar Musa Yar’Dua who died in office in 2010.

Tributes have continued to pour infrom across the Political divide with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, a virulent critic of the Buhari administration describing him as a patriot, a colleague and a statesman.