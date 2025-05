Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, have sealed off the National Headquarters of the Peoples Democrativc Party, Wadata Plaza in Wuse Zone 5 Abuja.

The building is part of the over 3000 in the larger exercise to compel property owners who have refused to pay ground rent for decades.

The move to seal off the over 3000 buildings is part of efforts aimed at shoring up the revenue base of the FCTA.