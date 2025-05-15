The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has advised lottery operators not to allow minors to gamble, threatening to fine those who do.

The Director General of the FCT Lottery Regulatory office, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila announced this during a joint news conference with the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) on the official take off of the office in Abuja on Wednesday.

Gbajabiamila explained that the Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike initiated it and issued a directive to commence the regulation and oversight of the gaming industry within the FCT.

He said that this decision arose as an aftermath of the Supreme Court of Nigeria’s landmark judgment in the case of AG Lagos & Ors Vs AG Federation & Anor SC/1/2008, which affirmed that the authority to regulate lottery and gaming activities within the FCT resides within the jurisdiction of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

According to him, the office acknowledges the challenges that accompany regulatory transitions, and promised that the regulatory office remain fully committed to providing stability, clarity, and continuity in its approach.

Gbajabiamila said: “We appeal to existing and intending operators to rest assured that this mandate aligns with the FCTA’s vision to harness the economic potential of the gaming sector for the development of the FCT, while pursuing the objective of enhancing the industry’s reputation.

“Moreover, this directive presents an invaluable opportunity for the FCT to utilise its gaming industry for economic growth and social benefits and the responsibility to collaborate closely with the office of the Honourable Minister and the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) to ensure proper regulatory oversight and effective gaming remittance within the industry.

“This development will help to establish a robust and transparent regulatory framework for gaming activities in the FCT as well create an enabling environment that fosters investment,fair play, and responsible gaming,” he stated.

Gbajabiamila reiterated that all gaming licenses and permits previously issued by the defunct National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) remain valid and enforceable within the FCT for

the remaining term of the license or permit.

He added that the licensed operators would continue to operate under the FCT Lottery Regulatory Office (FCT-LRO) without disruptions following this renewed mandate.

According to him: “We recognise that this regulatory shift may provoke inquiries among stakeholders, and we encourage licensed operators to engage with us as we navigate this transition. Our goal remains to ensure clarity, stability, and fairness while upholding global best practices in gaming regulation.”

In his remarks, the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr Michael Ango said Gaming Industry holds a lot of promise for attracting investment to the territory.

Ango explained that this development was in line with the vision of the Minister of FCT, to ensure that Abuja becomes the model capital city and a tourist destination.