Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Ajao S. Adewale, has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Heads of Departments (HODs) to immediately review and release suspects detained for minor, bailable offences within the nation’s capital.

According to a statement issued by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the CP emphasised that all releases must be carried out with proper documentation and verification of sureties.

The directive follows mounting reports of unlawful detentions, extortion of complainants and suspects, and police interference in civil disputes, particularly land-related cases.

Describing such actions as violations of constitutional rights and the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, CP Adewale warned officers to desist from illegal detention, extortion, and meddling in civil matters. He reaffirmed that bail is free, stressing that any officer found demanding money for bail or documentation would face disciplinary action.

He further stated that police involvement in civil disputes such as land issues was outside their jurisdiction and strictly prohibited. Supervising officers who fail to enforce the directive would also be held accountable.

The Commissioner also condemned the practice of demanding money before investigating cases, warning that such behaviour amounts to extortion and abuse of office and would not be tolerated. Offending officers would be prosecuted.

Members of the public were likewise cautioned against offering bribes, which constitutes a criminal offence under Section 118 of the Penal Code Act. Citizens were urged not to misuse police services for debt recovery or personal vendettas.

The CP called on FCT residents to support ongoing efforts to entrench professionalism, accountability, and human rights within the Command. Reports of police misconduct may be directed to the Complaint Response Unit via 08107314192.