The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has refuted circulating claims regarding a robbery incident at Zone E, Apo Resettlement, Abuja, which occurred on 23rd June 2025, describing some of the information being shared as “false and grossly misleading.”

In a statement released on Saturday, the Command clarified that its operatives had swiftly responded to a distress call from a motorcyclist around 10:30 p.m. on the night of the attack. Police officers engaged the armed robbers in a shootout, during which three persons sustained injuries. One of the victims later died in hospital. A vehicle belonging to one of the victims was recovered from the scene.

The Command noted that a joint manhunt involving police officers and local vigilantes is underway to track down the fleeing suspects.

However, the police said their attention had been drawn to a viral video in which a religious leader made “misleading remarks” based on unverified claims. According to the statement, the cleric alleged that one of his church members knew the identities of the attackers — reportedly children of herdsmen — and accused the police of withdrawing from the scene without taking action.

“These claims are entirely false and grossly misleading,” said SP Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command. “Such statements, when made from influential platforms, have the potential to undermine public confidence in the police, spread fear, and derail ongoing security operations.”

The police called on the religious leader to encourage the church member mentioned in the video to formally approach investigators with any useful information.

The Command urged residents to verify all security-related information through official police channels before making public statements, especially on sensitive matters.

“The FCT Police Command remains fully committed to safeguarding lives and property,” the statement concluded, urging members of the public to remain calm, vigilant, and to report suspicious activity to the nearest police station.