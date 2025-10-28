Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested two alleged members of a notorious “one chance” robbery syndicate in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Grace Godwin in Abuja. A statement released on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephin...

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested two alleged members of a notorious “one chance” robbery syndicate in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Grace Godwin in Abuja.

A statement released on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, explained that the arrests followed a discreet investigation conducted by the Scorpion Squad under the directive of the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Miller G. Dantawaye.

According to the statement, on 12 July 2025, police received a distress call reporting an unconscious young woman along Iya Abubakar Street, Life Camp.

Officers responded promptly and evacuated the victim, later identified as Miss Godwin, to a hospital where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, a fuel-pump attendant, had closed from work on 11 July 2025 and inadvertently boarded a vehicle operated by the robbery gang.

“During the robbery, the deceased recognized some of the gang members who were residents of her Dape community. In the struggle that followed, Kabiru Abdullahi, 25, strangled her with a plastic nylon bag after she bit his finger in self-defence,” the statement said.

The second suspect, Solomon Tanko, 35, was also arrested, while other members of the syndicate remain at large. Items recovered from the suspects included a golden Toyota Camry (‘Pencil Light’) and plastic nylon bags used in the crime.

SP Adeh assured residents that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects, emphasising that the Command remains committed to dismantling all “one chance” criminal networks operating in the FCT.

CP Dantawaye commended the Scorpion Squad for their swift and professional response, extended condolences to the family of Miss Godwin, and reaffirmed the Command’s dedication to protecting lives and property across the territory.