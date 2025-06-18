The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested another key suspect linked to a string of high-profile kidnappings in Abuja and neighbouring states.

Spokespersons confirmed that the suspect, Sale Usman, aged 30, was apprehended at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 17 June, in Shishipe village, Mpape, following credible forensic intelligence.

Usman, a native of Niger State, is the second major arrest in the ongoing crackdown, following the capture of Y’au Shittu, 27, on 13 June. Both arrests were carried out by the Scorpion Squad of the Command, led by ACP Victor O. Godfrey.

Police sources described Usman as a notorious kidnapper with direct links to several violent abductions, including:

The murder of a pastor during a kidnapping incident;

The abduction of a woman, who was only released after a ₦10 million ransom was paid;

The kidnapping of three children, during which their father was killed after resisting the attackers.

According to police, the suspect confessed to his role in the crimes and has already provided vital intelligence on the identities and locations of other gang members still at large.

A dagger was recovered at the time of arrest. Police say efforts are underway to locate more weapons and apprehend the remaining members of the gang.

The FCT Police Command has reassured residents of its commitment to dismantling criminal networks in the capital and ensuring the safety of lives and property.