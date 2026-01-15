The criminal charges instituted by the Federal Government against Distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan have been struck out by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja....

Court records confirmed that the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation filed a Notice of Discontinuance, prompting the court to formally strike out the criminal defamation and related charges earlier brought against the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The charges, which generated intense public debate around freedom of expression and political accountability, arose from comments allegedly made by the senator during a televised interview. The notice of discontinuance, dated December 12, 2025.

Presiding over the matter, Hon. Justice C. N. Oji acknowledged the notice and accordingly struck out the case.

In his remarks, the judge noted that the development underscored the need for restraint in the exercise of prosecutorial powers. “The court hopes that this decision will pave the way for restraint, healing, and respect for the rule of law in our democratic process,” he said.