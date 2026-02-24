An FCT high court sitting in Maitama has struck out a suit filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission against Mike Ozekhome, a senior advocate of Nigeria....

An FCT high court sitting in Maitama has struck out a suit filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission against Mike Ozekhome, a senior advocate of Nigeria.

The ICPC had filed a three-count charge bordering on forgery allegations against Ozekhome on January 16th

The office of the attorney-general of the federation had taken over the case on January 26th

Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel to the AGF, had on the last adjourned date, said the case is to be prosecuted with “the highest standard of efficiency, effectiveness, diligence and compliance with due process of law”.

However, at the resumed sitting which was scheduled for the arraignment of Ozekhome, Mr Oyedepo moved an application to withdraw the case.

He said the office of the AGF would need time to review and consolidate the issues which cuts across different investigating agencies.

Consequently, Justice Peter Kekemeke, struck out the case