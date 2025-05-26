President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has intervened in the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s (FCTA) sweeping enforcement action against 4,794 properties revoked for failure to pay ground rent spanning between 10 and 43 years.

The intervention comes as the FCTA began enforcement of revocation orders earlier today.

The affected properties include those owned by government institutions, corporate entities, and individuals, underscoring the FCTA’s commitment to enforcing compliance without discrimination.

In response to President Tinubu’s directive, the owners of the revoked properties have now been given a 14-day grace period to settle their outstanding ground rent payments, including applicable penalties, in order to retain ownership of their assets.

Under the revised terms:

Defaulters in the Central Area must pay a penalty of ₦5 million , in addition to all accrued ground rent.

Those in Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse II, and Guzape are to pay ₦3 million , plus the outstanding rent.

Owners in Wuse I, Garki I, and Garki II are to pay ₦2 million as penalty, alongside owed rent.

In a related directive, all individuals who acquired properties from others but have yet to regularize ownership through Minister’s Consent and registration of Deeds of Assignment are also mandated to complete the process within the same 14-day window. This can be done at the FCT Department of Land Administration.

Additionally, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, CON, has granted a blanket two-week grace period for all property owners in the FCT to settle outstanding bills on their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) and Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O). Failure to do so within the timeframe will result in the revocation of land titles.

Minister Wike urged residents and property owners to ensure timely settlement of all statutory obligations to avoid punitive measures. He emphasized that prompt payment of ground rents and related charges is essential for enabling the government to fund critical infrastructure and development projects across the FCT.