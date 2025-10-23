The visit, according to a statement from the FCT Police Command, was aimed at strengthening inter-agency collaboration, intelligence sharing, and joint operational strategies to bolster the security architecture of the nation’s capital.

CP Dantawaye noted that effective policing and national security depend on unity of purpose among all security stakeholders. He commended the existing cooperation between the agencies and called for sustained synergy in addressing emerging security challenges across the Territory.

In their separate remarks, the commanders assured of their continued partnership with the Police and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability within the FCT.

The visit concluded with renewed pledges of collaboration and mutual respect among the security formations.