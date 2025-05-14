Minister of the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has emphasised the importance of the continuing building of three bus terminals, describing them as critical infrastructure that will considerably improve the FCT’s transportation network.

The Minister paid on Tuesday, paid a visit to two of the three bus terminal projects and the access road to the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which are now under development in Daki-biyu, Abuja.

It could be recalled that the Wike-led FCT Administration had in 2024 awarded contracts for the construction of bus and tax terminals in Mabushi, Central Area and Kugbo.

The minister, who inspected the Mabushi and Kugbo bus terminal projects, expressed joy that the President Bola Tinubu administration was providing such critical transportation infrastructure.

Wike said that the bus terminals, when completed and become operational, would sanitise the city’s transportation system.

He explained that the facility would not only take commuters away from the road to the terminals to board buses and taxis, but also ensure safety and security.

Speaking on the road network in Daki-biyu, the minister expressed confidence that the road project would be part of the line-up of projects for inauguration to celebrate Tinubu’s second year in Office.

Wike assured FCT residents of the commitment of the Tinubu-led government to provide first-class infrastructure that they deserve to live a quality life.