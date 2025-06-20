The federal competition and consumer protection commission has sealed a Visa Centre (TLS contact) for breaches in consumer rights and assault on it’s officers and men of the Nigeria police force.

The four hour long enforcement saw processes at the centre come to a complete halt. Customers looked on confused as to where to proceed from the scene.

The centre has been called to appear before it by today Friday 20th June, with fines and imprisonment according to the FCCPA (2018) hanging over their heads.