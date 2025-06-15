In her opening address, the Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa Esq., stressed the need for systemic investment in infrastructure and support for MSMEs across the fashion value chain. “Nigeria’s fashion industry is not just an expression of our culture—it is a transformative force for inclusive growth, innovation, and national branding,” she stated.

The gathering formed part of the Ministry’s implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, highlighting fashion as not only a cultural asset but a key pathway for economic diversification, youth employment, and global cultural diplomacy.

Joining her were fellow cabinet members, including Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs, and Olawande Emmanuel Ayodele, Minister of Youth Development. Sulaiman-Ibrahim spotlighted the critical role women play in the creative economy as cultural guardians and business leaders, calling for inclusive policies that ensure gender equity. Ayodele, on his part, emphasized the importance of empowering Nigerian youth with the skills, exposure, and investment opportunities to thrive in the global fashion ecosystem.

Mr. Faiz Imam, Chief Adviser to the Honourable Minister, provided a broader perspective on the Ministry’s creative vision, stressing the importance of cross-sectoral collaboration. “Our goal is to place Nigeria everywhere through creativity. Innovation must be matched with infrastructure and access, allowing our designers and storytellers to scale globally,” he said.

The event featured thematic panels on export opportunities, sustainable textile sourcing, MSME development, and fashion financing, with sessions such as “Local to Global”, “Creative Capital”, and “From Hustles to Scalable Ventures” providing a roadmap for moving the industry forward.

A major highlight of the day was the launch of the “Nigeria Everywhere: Creative Collection” — a vibrant exhibition of emerging Nigerian designers who seamlessly blend heritage with contemporary flair, showcasing the depth of local talent and the country’s cultural uniqueness.

Outcomes from the summit include concrete policy recommendations, a fashion export roadmap, and stronger ties between government, designers, and investors. The event also previewed the upcoming Ananse Centre for Design in Lagos, a collaborative initiative set to train over 5,000 creatives in fashion, leather, and digital storytelling—with plans to scale nationwide.

The Fashion Focus 2025 summit stands as a defining moment in the country’s creative journey, positioning fashion not just as art, but as an engine for national pride, economic resilience, and Africa’s growing global influence.