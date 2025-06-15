In a bold move to elevate Nigeria’s creative sector and solidify its place on the global fashion map, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy convened a high-level stakeholder event titled Fashion Focus 2025: Stitching the Gaps, Building Bridges Across Nigeria’s Fashion Value Chain.
The event, held in Abuja, brought together top government officials, private sector leaders, emerging designers, and youth innovators in a strategic dialogue aimed at transforming Nigeria’s fashion industry into a major driver of economic growth.
