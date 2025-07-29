The Olakulehin Royal Family has announced the funeral rites and farewell activities of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin who died on the 7th of July 2025....

The Olakulehin Royal Family has announced the funeral rites and farewell activities of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin who died on the 7th of July 2025.

In a statement from the family signed by his first son Prince Olasunmbo Owolabi Olakulehin, the monarch will be given a State Burial on Friday 8th August 2025 as approved by the Oyo State Governor with the Church service and interment taking place at the Cathedral of Saint Peters, Aremo, Ibadan from 10:00am.

Prince Olakulehin stated that preceding the state burial will be a series of activities including events which were rescheduled for the official 21 days mourning period of the traditional ruler.

He said activities heralding the funeral rites will begin on Sunday 3rd August 2025 with the Olubadan Olakulehin Football Cup Semi Final matches at Bishop Philips Academy Stadium, Ibadan at 2:00pm and 4:00pm.

On Monday 4th August 2025, the Oba Olakulehin Table Tennis Tournament Preliminaries will hold at the

Indoor Hall of the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan at10:00am

Tuesday 5th August 2025 will witness the Olubadan Olakulehin Football Cup 3rd Place Face-Off at the Olubadan Stadium, Ibadan by 2:00pm while the Cup final will be played at 4:00pm.

Oba Olakulehin Table Tennis Tournament Finals on Wednesday 6th August 2025 will round off the earlier rescheduled sporting activities to mark the monarch’s 90th birthday and first coronation anniversary.

Before the Friday 8th burial of the late monarch, his body will lie in state during an inter faith service at Mapo Hall on Thursday 7th August 2025 at 10:00am while a Christian wake keeping service will be held at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan by 3:00pm.

Oba Olakulehin’s farewell will be concluded with a family thanksgiving service on Sunday 10th August 2025 at the Cathderal of Saint Peters, Aremo, Ibadan at 10:00am.

Prince Olakulehin’s statement appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde, Olubadan – In -Council, Traditional and Religious Leaders, Politicians, Business Men, Representatives of Corporate Bodies, Ibadan Groups and Associations, Ibadan Indigenes, Ethnic Groups, Residents of Ibadan, Professional Bodies, the good people of Oyo State and Nigerians in general for their commiserations, condolence visits and support.