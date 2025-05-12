Navy Captain Omoniyi Caleb Olubolade (rtd), former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State and ex-Minister, has died, aged of 70.

The retired officer, who hailed from Ipoti-Ekiti, died on Sunday, 11 May, in Apapa, Lagos. According to a family statement by his eldest children, Mrs Oluwayemisi Akinadewo and Mr Dayo Olubolade, he collapsed while playing lawn tennis at a nearby facility.

“He drove himself to the tennis court in the evening but slumped during the game. Despite immediate medical attention at the scene, he could not be revived. He was rushed to Obisesan Naval Medical Hospital in Apapa, where he was pronounced dead,” the statement read.

Olubolade, who celebrated his 70th birthday on 30 November 2024, also served as Minister of Police Affairs, Minister of State for the FCT, and Minister of Special Duties.

His family confirmed that burial arrangements would be announced in due course.