The Lagos State High Court has dismissed an application seeking a change of counsel representing the Lagos State House of Assembly in the suit filed by the reinstated speaker, Mudashiru obasa who is challenging his removal.

The court says Femi Falana (SAN) remains the competent and duly authorised counsel to represent the House of Assembly, the first defendant in the case.

The judge added that the suit filed by Olalekan Onafeko challenging his suspension as the Clerk of the House of Assembly, at the National Industrial Court, Lagos, is yet to be determined, and that Facts in the substantive suit filed by Mr Obasa, have been raised in the present application which it cannot delve into at this stage.

The lead counsel who was seeking to take over from Mr Falana, Olusola Idowu (SAN) had earlier argued that the House has the inherent right to change counsel at any time and that there is an order of the National Industrial Court, Lagos ordering the reinstatement of the suspended clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, who briefed a new legal team to represent the House.

But Mr Falana said he hasn’t been debriefed. He added that the Industrial Court has since denied ordering the reinstatement of Mr Onafeko.

The court also struck out the applications of the 1st, as well as 3rd to 35th defendants seeking a stay of proceedings pending appeal.

The court is currently hearing other pending applications.