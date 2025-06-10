Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has urged Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to adhere to the rule of law in recovering overdue ground rents from property owners in Abuja, warning against arbitrary seizures.

The warning follows the FCT Administration’s (FCTA) publication of 9,000 debtors’ names in newspapers last month, alongside threats to seal properties with unpaid rents spanning 10 to 43 years.

Enforcement actions, including the sealing of buildings belonging to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were paused after President Bola Tinubu intervened, granting a 14-day grace period. That deadline expired on 6 June.

Falana acknowledged the debts but insisted the government must pursue legal avenues. “The rule of law must operate.

If you want to collect your money, you must go to court,” he said, directing Wike to the Urban and Regional Planning Tribunal, the statutory body empowered to rule on property seizures or demolitions.

“Any aggrieved party should approach the courts. We are in a democracy,” Falana added. The FCTA is expected to resume enforcement after the Eid holiday, though critics argue the move disproportionately targets political opponents.

The crackdown has sparked debate over due process amid Nigeria’s wider struggles with property rights and subnational revenue drives.