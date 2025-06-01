Technology experts have called on governments at all levels to ensure that secondary school pupils are introduced to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as part of efforts to prepare them for the demands of the digital age.

The call was made during a sensitisation and awareness programme held in Ado Ekiti, aimed at encouraging young students to embrace ICT and understand its relevance in modern society.

Speaking at the event, tech enthusiast and school alumnus Bobola Ajibola urged pupils to take advantage of emerging opportunities in technology. “Embrace ICT,” he told the students, stressing that digital skills are now essential for everyone—from learners and entrepreneurs to professionals.

The event was part of a broader collaborative effort involving the Ekiti State Government, non-governmental organisations, and private individuals to integrate ICT into the education system.

The school’s management expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that the support from various stakeholders is helping to raise standards in the state’s education sector.

The students, who received learning materials and gifts, described the experience as both exciting and enlightening.

Organisers highlighted that ICT is reshaping global industries, from artificial intelligence to the Internet of Things, and stressed the need for African countries to prioritise digital literacy as a catalyst for development and growth.