Non-governmental and civil society organisations operating in Nigeria have been cautioned against inadvertently funding terrorism, whether knowingly or unknowingly.

At the opening of a two-day workshop in Osogbo, A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Professor Adekunle Adedeji, stressed the importance of financial transparency within NGOs.

Terrorism remains a global concern, and Nigeria is no exception.

Recently, there were allegations that United States Agency For International Development had unknowingly funded terrorist activities in Nigeria through some NGOs.

In response, Global Rights brought together 30 NGOs in Osogbo for training on regulatory compliance to ensure they don’t fall victim to such risks.

Speaking at the event, Professor Adekunle Adedeji advised NGOs to stay updated on government-sanctioned lists of proscribed organizations to avoid any unintended associations.

Some participants admitted they had unknowingly violated compliance laws and said the workshop had been an eye-opener.