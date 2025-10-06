Barely 72 hours after regaining freedom, 65-year-old Malam Usman Inuwa has been appointed as a special assistant to Hon. Ijabani Ijahu, the SSA to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Media and Content Creation. Inuwa, from Duhu in Madagali LGA, spent 29 years in prison after being jailed at age 36. His new r...

Barely 72 hours after regaining freedom, 65-year-old Malam Usman Inuwa has been appointed as a special assistant to Hon. Ijabani Ijahu, the SSA to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Media and Content Creation.

Inuwa, from Duhu in Madagali LGA, spent 29 years in prison after being jailed at age 36. His new role comes with a monthly stipend of ₦20,000 and will run for 20 months.

Hon. Ijahu said the appointment aims to help Inuwa reintegrate into society, highlighting it as a gesture of rehabilitation—not an endorsement of crime. He also thanked Governor Fintiri for granting Inuwa and five others executive pardon, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to second chances.

He emphasised that the state’s improved security and peace have been the result of deliberate policies aimed at dismantling criminal groups such as the “Shilla Boys.”

The governor’s aide urged Malam Inuwa’s family and community to welcome and support him as he begins a new chapter, assuring them that his decades in prison had led to significant personal transformation.

In his remarks, Malam Inuwa expressed profound gratitude to Governor Fintiri and Hon. Ijahu for the rare opportunity, describing his freedom and appointment as “a second chance at life.” He admitted that he once believed he would die in prison but now feels renewed hope.

He pledged to live as a law-abiding citizen and urged Nigerian youths to stay away from crime, emphasising that “no benefit comes from wrongdoing.”