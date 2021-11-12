Justice Sherifat Solebo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Friday, remanded the former Director-General of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) at the Kirikiri Correctional Center over alleged certificate fraud, Chima Igwe.

The judge ordered Mr Igwe’s remand following his not guilty plea to a three-count charge of making a document with false information, using his office to proffer unfair advantage and making false statement to a public officer.

The charges were proffered against the ex-DG of FIIRO by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

According to the lead prosecutor for the ICPC, Henry Umore, Mr Igwe committed the offences in Lagos sometime in December 2002.

The ICPC alleges that the defendant, while being a public officer with FIIRO knowingly gave with intent to deceive, an attestation letter signifying the completion of a PhD degree program from the University of Abomey-Calavi (UAC), Republic of Benin to the organisation.

“He conferred unfair advantage upon himself through the presentation of attestation letter which enabled him to gain many promotions at FIIRO and rise through the ranks to the Directorate cadre.

“Sometime in January 2020, He made a false statement to Detective Andrew Osove, an Investigating Officer with the ICPC.

“He falsely told Osove that he completed his PhD program at UAC, Republic of Benin in 2001 when indeed he knew that such a statement was untrue at that particular time,” Emore said.

The offences contravene Sections 17(1)(c), 19 and 25(1)(b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.

Following his arraignment, the defence counsel, Mr E.O Ekong via a bail application dated Sept. 27 and supported by an 18-paragraph affidavit, asked the court to grant the defendant bail in most liberal terms.

In a short ruling, Justice Solebo granted Mr Igwe bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

“The two sureties should reside in Lagos and should be employed with proof of income. The address of the sureties must be verified by the court.

“The defendant is to be remanded at the Correctional Center pending the perfection of bail.

“This case is adjourned till 21, 22, 23 and 24 Feb. 2022 at 9am for trial,” the judge said.