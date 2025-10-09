Former Chief Justices of Nigeria were among the first dignitaries to arrive for the hybrid Council of State meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja. This marks the second Council of State session under President Bola Tinubu, who is expected to present nominees for the chai...

This marks the second Council of State session under President Bola Tinubu, who is expected to present nominees for the chairmanship of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Council of State comprises the sitting President, former Presidents and Heads of State, serving and retired Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJNs), the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, governors of the 36 states, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, among others.

Already in attendance at the Council Chambers were the Senate President, Chief Godswill Akpabio, four retired CJNs—Walter Onnoghen, Mahmud Mohammed, Alfa Belgore, and Olukayode Ariwoola—and the majority of state governors.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, was also present.

President Tinubu has also arrived, while former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar participated virtually.

Following the recitation of the first stanza of the national anthem, the meeting proceeded into a closed-door session.