The Premier League has announced that an official Hall of Fame will be launched Monday April 19, with first two legendary stars to be inducted next month.

England’s top flight is celebrating its illustrious past and the stars which helped to make it the biggest league in world football, while also confirming that fans will also be able to have their say on who is selected.

Candidates must have retired and only a player’s Premier League career is considered.

Two players are to be announced on the inception of the Hall of Fame, which the Premier League have already teased on social media.

One of the players has been described as ‘lethal, unmarkable at times’ and a ‘devastating phenomenon.’

Another, according to former Liverpool man Carragher, was ‘an absolute nightmare to play against.’

Monday’s event will be broadcast from 6pm on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, and on the Premier League’s digital channels around the world.

‘The Premier League Hall of Fame will recognise and celebrate the exceptional skill and talent of players who have graced the competition since its inception in 1992,’ the league has announced.

‘Entry to the Hall of Fame will be the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League.

‘The Hall of Fame’s original launch date was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Monday, however, fans will be able to cast their votes for six other stars to join the Hall of Fame from an additional shortlist of nominees.

Each inductee will receive a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction.

It has been confirmed that the Premier League Hall of Fame will live online, with a dedicated content hub on the Premier League website and app.